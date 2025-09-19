China has enacted its first National Park law

Chinese legislators have officially adopted the nation’s first comprehensive law on national parks, designed to ensure the preservation and integrity of natural ecosystems through a rigorous legal structure.

The 63-article legislation, which underwent a year-long review process culminating in three sessions, received final approval on Friday as the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress concluded its latest gathering. The new law is set to come into force on 1 January, China Daily reports.

In 2021, China unveiled its initial five national parks, collectively spanning a protected area of 230,000 square kilometres. These parks encompass nearly 30 per cent of China’s most important terrestrial wild fauna and flora species requiring protection.

According to a statement from the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, national parks form the bedrock of China’s protected natural areas system. They are explicitly included within the national ecological conservation “red lines,” mandating the implementation of the most stringent protection protocols.

The statement added that “Formulating such a law is crucial for consolidating the country’s experiences in the establishment, conservation and management of national parks, providing a robust legal framework to support the continued high-quality development of national parks, and ensuring that these natural areas are preserved and managed effectively for future generations.”

Under the provisions of the new law, China is committed to an integrated approach to conservation, encompassing mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, and deserts. This approach emphasises holistic protection, systematic restoration, and comprehensive governance across national park territories, China Daily says.

The legislation prioritises the planning of national parks to clearly define protective and management measures. It also reinforces zoned control, strictly prohibiting human activities in core conservation zones and imposing severe restrictions in general control areas. A key focus of the law is biodiversity conservation, aiming to safeguard ecosystem security and enhance the overall quality of these natural environments.

China Daily adds that the law stipulates strict legal accountability and outlines specific penalties for a range of illicit activities that could harm natural resources and the ecological environment.