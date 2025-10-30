China’s ‘jellyfish robot’ promises to be a breakthrough in deep-sea exploration

A research team at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, has developed a fully transparent, jellyfish-shaped bionic robot capable of intelligent underwater exploration and environmental monitoring.

Nicknamed the “Underwater Phantom,” the 120-millimetre-wide, 56-gram robot is powered by electrohydraulic artificial muscles and hydrogel electrode materials that enable it to replicate the smooth movements of a real jellyfish, Global Times reports.

It’s also equipped with a miniature camera and an embedded artificial intelligence (AI) chip that lets it identify underwater targets, while a low power consumption design means it can spend long periods of time underwater.

Professor Tao Kai, who led the project, said the robot’s low power use, minimal noise and high biomimicry make it ideal for deep-sea monitoring, ecological observation and infrastructure inspections.

He described the development as a breakthrough for deep-sea exploration in extreme environments.

Another Chinese university, the Beijing Institute of Technology, recently unveiled a way to turn real-life bees into flying cyborg surveillance systems by strapping a tiny, brain-controlling device to their backs.