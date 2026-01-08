China is among the safest places in the world at night, a Gallup poll has found

China has been ranked as the third safest place globally in the latest Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report, while Hong Kong ranks sixth.

Macao is not included in the report.

The survey, which measures public perception of safety, confidence in local police and personal experiences of crime, found that 94 percent of adults in China and 91 percent of adults in Hong Kong feel safe walking alone at night in their local area.

Singapore leads the world with 98 percent, followed by Tajikistan (95 percent), China (94 percent), Oman (94 percent), and Saudi Arabia (93 percent). Hong Kong shares its 91 percent score with Kuwait and Norway.

Perceived safety was highest in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Northern America (including the US and Canada) and Post-Soviet Eurasia, all of which exceeded a score of 71 percent.

Latin America, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa remain the regions where people feel the least safe globally.

Women remain significantly less likely than men to feel secure. Some 32 percent of women said they do not feel safe, compared with 21 percent of men, highlighting the need to address “all forms of violence, particularly gender-based violence and threats to safety”, says Gallup.

Significantly, the 2024 global average for feeling safe walking alone at night reached a record high of 73 percent, the highest since Gallup began tracking global safety nearly two decades ago.

The results for the 2025 report are based on interviews with approximately 1,000 adults in each of 144 countries and territories conducted in 2024.

These findings are part of Gallup’s annual Law and Order Index, which is used by the United Nations to track progress on Sustainable Development Goal 16.1, aimed at reducing violence worldwide.