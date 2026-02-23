Chinese team makes breakthrough in fibre-wireless data speeds

Chinese scientists have set a new record for end-to-end data transmission speed using fibre-optic and wireless communications networks in a single system, according to state media. The scientific journal Nature published the research team’s findings last week.

The breakthrough tackled a core technical hurdle facing next-generation 6G wireless networks: how to move ultra-high-speed signals seamlessly between fibre-optic networks and wireless systems, which currently rely on complex signal conversion at network handover points. Until now, mismatched signal architectures and hardware have limited transmission speeds and increased latency.

The team – from Peking University, the Peng Cheng Laboratory, ShanghaiTech University, and the National Optoelectronics Innovation Center – developed a converged system capable of transmitting 512 gigabits per second (gbps) through optical fibre and 400 gbps over wireless links, using a single channel.

According to one of the paper’s authors, Wang Xingjun of Peking University, the system supports dual-mode transmission while avoiding bandwidth bottlenecks and signal noise accumulation. The approach also improves resistance to interference.

To test real-world potential, the team simulated a large-scale 6G user access scenario. The system delivered real-time 8K video across 86 channels simultaneously, reaching a transmission bandwidth more than 10 times that of the current 5G standard.

The researchers also noted that their architecture performed well on energy use, cost and scalability – key considerations for commercial rollout. If that ends up happening, Wang said that the new system could influence how next-generation telecom networks are designed.