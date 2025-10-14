China posts a surge in exports, defying expectations

China’s exports rose by 7.1 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025 despite significant headwinds caused by the ongoing trade tensions with the US, according to multiple media outlets.

September alone saw annual growth of 8.3 percent, according to official data – beating analyst expectations of between 5.65 percent and 6 percent.

Reuters noted Beijing had “greatly diversified its export markets this year” to reduce reliance on the US after Washington imposed harsh tariff rates on Chinese imports. Indeed, exports bound for the US were down 27 percent year-on-year in September, while shipments to the European Union, Southeast Asia and Africa grew by 14 percent, 15.6 percent and 56.4 percent, respectively.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to ratchet tariffs on Chinese-made goods up by another 100 percent after Beijing announced it was further tightening its control over the global supply of rare earth elements.

According to Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit in Beijing, the US’ shrinking importance to China’s trade meant this wouldn’t be too painful for the nation’s exporters.

“The US now only accounts for less than 10 percent of China’s direct exports,” he said. “One-hundred percent tariffs would no doubt add to the pressure China’s export sector is under, but I don’t think the impact will be as large as before.”

However, analysts predict that Beijing and Washington will be working towards a de-escalation in the coming weeks. Those from Japan’s Nomura Group have said they “view this cycle of tension, escalation and truce as the new normal for US-China relations.”