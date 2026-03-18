China to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq

China will provide emergency humanitarian aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, according to multiple news reports. The announcement came as the conflict in the Middle East enters its third week and worsens a humanitarian crisis across the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the assistance is aimed at easing the suffering of civilians affected by ongoing violence.

“The ongoing conflict has inflicted severe humanitarian disasters on people in Iran and other regional countries,” Lin said. “China deeply sympathises with those affected.”

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The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned that the crisis has reached a critical level, with around 25 million people affected.

Chinese officials said civilian casualties are rising in Iran, while nearly 800,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon. Neighbouring countries, including Jordan and Iraq, have also been impacted.

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“China has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in the hope of alleviating the humanitarian plight faced by local populations,” Lin said.

Beijing also reiterated calls for a ceasefire and said it would continue efforts to promote peace and prevent further escalation.

The announcement follows earlier Chinese assistance, including a reported $200,000 donation to victims of a recent attack in Iran.