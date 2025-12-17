China’s power consumption to hit record highs, but more comes from green energy

China’s power consumption is expected to reach a record high in 2025, surpassing 10 trillion kilowatt-hours nationwide, according to projections released at a national energy work conference in Beijing on Monday.

The figure would further cement the country’s position as the world’s largest electricity consumer, China Daily reported. Officials said China’s total power use this year would exceed the combined electricity consumption the European Union (EU), Russia, India and Japan recorded in 2024.

Demand for electricity has been driven largely by the high-tech and advanced manufacturing sectors, including technologies helping the country rely less on fossil fuels. From January to November, power consumption in electric vehicle manufacturing, wind power equipment manufacturing, and the internet and related services sector rose by more than 20 percent, 30 percent, and 30 percent respectively, year-on-year.

At the same time, the country’s power supply has become increasingly green. Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration, said China was on track to exceed its target of having non-fossil energy – mainly wind and solar – account for 20 percent of total energy consumption in 2025.

Official forecasts show the country’s newly installed wind and solar capacity will reach about 370 million kilowatts this year, with utilisation rates above 94 percent. Wang also noted that there had been strong investment in hydropower and nuclear power projects this year.

China’s crude oil and natural gas sectors, meanwhile, also saw record output in 2025, producing about 215 million tonnes and 260 billion cubic metres respectively.