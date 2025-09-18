Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Vice President Han Zheng pitches greater cooperation at China ASEAN summit

Vice President Han Zheng outlined proposals for stronger development alignment, trade cooperation and cultural exchanges at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo’s opening
  • He also held meetings with leaders from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam at the expo, which is focused on improving trade, investments and cooperation

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Sep 2025
Vice President Han Zheng pitches greater cooperation at China ASEAN summit
Vice President Han Zheng pitches greater cooperation at China ASEAN summit
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the opening ceremony of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning yesterday – Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lin

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Sep 2025

UPDATED: 18 Sep 2025, 8:29 am

Vice President Han Zheng unveiled a four-point plan to strengthen China’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Wednesday, according to media reports. 

Speaking at the opening of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, Guangxi province, Han’s proposals targeted development strategy alignment, regional trade expansion, supply chain cooperation and deeper cultural exchanges.

Han called for advancing the Belt and Road Initiative alongside China’s three other global initiatives – the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative. He also urged participants to accelerate upgrades to the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

The vice president held separate meetings Tuesday with leaders from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam attending the expo. With Myanmar Prime Minister U Nyo Saw, Han emphasised cross-border crackdowns on crime and the need to protect Chinese personnel and projects in the Southeast Asian country. Myanmar expressed willingness to deepen Belt and Road cooperation.

[See more: Timor-Leste is to become a full ASEAN member in October]

Han and Vice President Bounthong Chitmany of Laos, meanwhile, agreed that relations between their respective countries were at their strongest levels ever. With Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vongsey Vissoth, Han discussed accelerating the “Industrial Development Corridor” and “Fish and Rice Corridor” projects following President Xi Jinping’s April state visit.

Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh joined discussions marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Both sides expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

CAEXPO is an annual four-day event focussed on improving trade, investments and cooperation between China and 10 countries belonging to the ASEAN bloc, China’s largest trade partner. The China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit took place as part of CAEXPO yesterday.

UPDATED: 18 Sep 2025, 8:29 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like