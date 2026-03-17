China bets on AI to create jobs and revive growth

Beijing is rolling out an economy‑wide push to embed artificial intelligence across industries, arguing that the technology will create, not destroy, jobs as China seeks new engines of growth in the coming five years. According to media reports, plans unveiled during this month’s National People’s Congress meetings outline an ambition to leverage AI to offset an ageing workforce, raise productivity and support millions of new labour‑market entrants.

Policymakers and business leaders told state media and international outlets that AI deployment is expected to generate new roles in areas such as data services, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and creative industries, even as some routine tasks are automated.

Human Resources Minister Wang Xiaoping said China aims to “actively leverage” AI to expand employment opportunities for around 12.7 million university graduates entering the job market this year.

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Analysts note that the strategy hinges on large‑scale reskilling and adjustments to the social safety net, given international research suggesting AI will significantly affect youth and white‑collar workers. Universities and vocational institutions in China are already expanding AI‑related courses and joint programmes with technology firms to align curricula with the emerging demand.

The push comes as China sets a 2026 GDP growth target of 4.5 to 5 percent and confronts structural headwinds including property‑sector weakness and demographic pressures.



Officials argue that broad‑based adoption of AI tools and platforms can help upgrade traditional industries and foster new sectors, anchoring both job creation and longer‑term competitiveness in the world’s second‑largest economy.