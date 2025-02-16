China’s foreign minister calls for more cooperation with Brazil

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where they discussed the future of China-Brazil cooperation and the broader global geopolitical landscape, Chinese state media reports.

Wang told Amorim that Beijing was willing to expand the two countries’ partnership through promoting “new achievements” across various fields. He highlighted the alignment between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil’s own development strategies.

The foreign minister also mentioned President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Brazil last year, where he and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed off on a series of key agreements aimed at building a community with a shared vision.

Amorim echoed Wang’s sentiments, calling President Xi’s visit “of great significance” for strengthening Brazil-China relations. He added that the visit would pave the way for greater practical collaboration between the two nations.

Both officials noted the countries’ shared commitment to promoting peace, stability and development amid global challenges. Wang noted that, as major global powers from the Global South, China and Brazil have worked together to address international issues, support multilateralism and uphold the core values of the United Nations.

Wang and Amorim also recognised work done by the Friends of Peace platform, an initiative involving a group of more than a dozen Global South countries dedicated to promoting peace in Ukraine.