Arc’teryx and artist Cai Guoqiang under fire for controversial pyrotechnics

A fireworks display staged in the Xizang Autonomous Region by Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang and Canadian outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx has ignited a wave of public anger, prompting government investigations and forcing both parties to issue apologies amid unverified accusations of environmental harm, multiple media outlets have reported.

The “Rising Dragon” show took place on Friday in Shigatse, at an altitude of 5,500 metres on the Himalayan plateau. While its organisers insisted that precautions were taken – including relocating livestock, diverting wildlife, and using powders described as biodegradable and tested against international standards – video footage of choreographed pyrotechnics and coloured smoke shared online triggered a fierce backlash.

Critics warned of potential long-term damage to one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems, and accused Arc’teryx of hypocrisy for supporting such an event. “Imagine selling $800 jackets for mountain lovers, then nuking the mountains,” said one commenter on Instagram. “Art for the earth should be about respecting nature and living things,” said another.

On Saturday, a county environmental bureau official told local media that “Rising Dragon” had prior government approval, hadn’t needed an environmental assessment as it used eco-friendly materials, and didn’t appear to have caused any ecological damage.

By Sunday, however, the local authorities announced that an investigation team had been dispatched to the site and that they would handle the matter in accordance with the law.

Cai – known for designing the pyrotechnics for the 2008 Beijing Olympics – has since issued an apology for the “many oversights on our part” and promised to help with any necessary remediation measures. “My studio and I attach great importance to this and humbly accept all criticisms of (our) artistic creation on the snowy plateau with a modest heart and sincerely thank you for your concern and reminders,” he posted on social media.

Arc’teryx has said it would invite a third-party environmental organisation to assess the affected area and expressed its willingness to make up for any damage incurred.

“This event was in direct opposition to our commitment to outdoor spaces, who we are, and who we want to be for our people and our community,” the brand posted on social media. “We are deeply disappointed that this happened and apologise, full stop.”