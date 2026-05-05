Paralysed Hong Kong dancer Mo Li makes first court testimony after Mirror concert accident 

Mo Li Kai-yin – a Hong Kong dancer who became paralysed from the neck down after a giant LED screen fell on him during a 2022 Mirror boyband concert in Hong Kong – testified in court for the first time on Monday, according to local media outlets.

The District Court launched proceedings yesterday to determine the amount of compensation that the 31-year old’s former employer, Studiodanz Company Limited, needs to pay out. In July 2025, the court had ruled the company liable for compensation under the Employees’ Compensation Ordinance.

Studiodanz Company Limited was one of three firms fined in November 2023 after a faulty LED screen fell during a Mirror concert in July 2022. Two dancers were crushed, including the 27-year old Li, who suffered traumatic injuries to his neck and spine. At the time, the company was fined HK$132,000 for violating work safety protocols.

At Monday’s hearing, Li delivered his testimony from a hospital via live video link, with his mother helping him to handle the documents.

During his 10-minute testimony, Li was able to answer the magistrate’s questions naturally, telling the court he was still receiving therapy, even though the Labour Department assessed his injuries and set the conclusion of his sick leave to 18 June 2025.

Li’s lawyer, Eric Tsoi Yat-chung, pointed out that the dancer had received treatment at various institutions in Beijing and Thailand, and requested that the court not divulge his client’s medical history to protect his privacy.

Li also noted in his testimony that in the year prior to the accident, he had been earning an average monthly salary of HK$63,000 through performances and dancing classes.

[See more: Inside Macao’s “Mirror” fever: How this Hong Kong boy band inspired superfans across the city]

The dancer answered a question regarding a significant deposit made to his bank account in August 2022, not long after the accident. Li noted that he believed the transfer was for his work during the Mirror concert.

As Li’s testimony wrapped up, Judge Phillis Loh Lai-ping encouraged the dancer by urging him to “please stay positive and carry on.”

Li’s father, Reverend Derek Li Shing-Iam was unable to testify at the hearing as scheduled, as he passed away on 23 April.

The reverend’s written statement was recognised as evidence by the magistrate, who noted that it substantiated Li’s argument that he was permanently incapacitated and required assistance from others to carry out daily life.

According to Loh, the District Court will make a judgement within the next six months.

Currently, Li is seeking advanced medical treatment, with his father noting in a prayer letter earlier this year that the procedures included “regenerative medicine and micro-electrical stimulation via implanted chips.”

Meanwhile, Li’s recent Instagram posts shows that he is able to make small movements with his right hand and operate an electric wheelchair.