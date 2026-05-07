AI trainer becomes top international recruitment role among Hong Kong firms

The role of AI trainer has become the single most sought-after international hire for Hong Kong enterprises, ranking above traditional technology roles such as mobile application developer, software developer, and business developer. That’s according to the latest State of Global Hiring Report by global HR and payroll company Deel, cited by the industry website Human Resources Online.

The development reflects the increasing prioritisation of artificial intelligence within businesses, a trend that is particularly notable among large Hong Kong companies, the platform says. In contrast, smaller businesses are still concentrating their cross-border recruitment efforts on software developers, sales managers, and software testers.

This shift is also part of a wider market evolution. According to SEEK, Deel’s employment marketplace partner, the demand for AI-related skills in Hong Kong has increased by 38 per cent since 2019.

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As of February 2026, AI skills featured in 4.8 per cent of all Hong Kong job advertisements posted on SEEK, up from roughly one per cent in 2022.

Deel’s annual report draws its conclusions from more than one million worker contracts across over 37,000 companies in more than 150 countries. The study found that Hong Kong organisations are expanding their hiring beyond borders, not primarily for cost reduction, but to gain access to specialised global expertise as competition for high-skill talent escalates.

The sectors driving the highest demand for international recruitment are technology and telecoms, professional and business services, and finance and insurance. India, the United States, and the United Kingdom remain the leading source markets for Hong Kong’s international hires, according to Human Resources Online.