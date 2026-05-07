Bee Macau has opened Macao’s first casino-grade playing card factory 

Casino card brand Bee Macau has begun full-scale production of casino-level playing cards at what it describes as Macao’s first factory to manufacture such “high-quality gaming supplies.”

According to a press release published today, around HK$500 million (US$63.83 million) was invested into the factory – a collaborative effort between Belgium card producer, Cartamundi Group, and the Hong Kong-listed Macao firm, Asia Pioneer Entertainment (APE) Holdings Limited.

The facility is designed to manufacture the world-famous Bee-branded casino playing cards, which will be used by the SAR’s six casino operators, as well as those located abroad.

Prior to entering full-scale production, Bee Macau had already carried out successful trials and attempted early-stage exports to casinos in the region.

The factory is also aimed at expanding Macao’s repertoire in the casino sector, enabling it to become a supplier of top-tier casino equipment on top of its current status as a world-class gambling city.

“With Bee Macau, the market finally gains a local choice in playing card manufacturing, opening the door to true greater diversity,” the executive director and CEO of APE, Herman Ng, said. “As a Macao-based company, we are proud that Cartamundi has entrusted us with world-class technology and training, bringing global expertise to Macao.”

[See more: Macao casinos generate 19.89 billion patacas in April revenue]

Meanwhile, the managing director of Cartamundi Asia Pacific, Jason Pearce, noted that the manufacturing facility helps to mitigate the city’s casino industry against “supply chain risks” that emerge from relying on overseas playing cards.

“Operators now have a viable local solution,” he said. “We offer operators a 100 percent ‘Made in Macao’ solution, built to the highest global standards of security and precision.”

To produce high-quality playing cards, the local factory staff members make use of AI, advanced automation and robotics systems.

The development of the factory follows Cartamundi and APE’s signing of a strategic cooperation agreement at the Macau International Environmental Cooperation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) on 27 March.

Attendees of the G2E Asia gaming conference – scheduled between 12 and 14 May – will be able to view the Macao-made Bee cards up close, along with the BEE-TEK baccarat electronic card-dealing shoe.

Bee playing cards are one of the most popular card brands in the casino industry, with a history of over 130 years. The brand is owned by Cartamundi, which operates card-making factories in Brazil, Europe, Japan, India and North America.