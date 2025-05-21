Macao to participate in 19 competitive events at the 15th National Games

Macao is scheduled to take part in 19 competitive and 12 mass participation events at the 15th National Games, which will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao from 9 to 21 November. The information was disclosed during a Sports Council plenary meeting at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and reported by Macau Post Daily.

Sports Bureau Director Luís Gomes told media that discussions covered event selections, the National Games/Asian Games Glory Programme, and the coordination of sporting events with the Macau Grand Prix.

The events that the SAR will compete in are: swimming, athletics, martial arts, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, football, golf, judo, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, and handball. Additionally, Macao will participate in 12 of 23 mass participation events for the first time, such as karate, dragon boat racing, go (weiqi), Chinese chess, bowling, orienteering, model aircraft, shuttlecock, football, gate ball, dragon and lion dance, and health qigong.

Athlete selection will be based on competitiveness, training status, performance, and score point, reporters were told. Final details regarding participation and registration are pending an official release.

As for the Grand Prix, scheduled from 13 to 16 November, Gomes confirmed that National Games events during this period will be held in Cotai, with Macao Peninsula events staggered to avoid overlaps. This arrangement aims to create a synergistic atmosphere between the two events.

The National Games/Asian Games Glory Programme will meanwhile be launched to provide athletes with enhanced resources and support for major sporting events, including training venues, nutrition, transport, sports medicine, and lectures.

