Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 Hong Kong Sevens

Just the words “Hong Kong Sevens” are enough to send a thrill through any sports fan. And this year, the world’s most electrifying rugby festival is back on Macao’s doorstep. From 28 to 30 March, the action unfolds at the brand new, state-of-the-art Kai Tak Sports Park, promising three days of non-stop rugby, vibrant entertainment, and an unforgettable atmosphere.

Making the quick trip from Macao? Then this is your guide to experiencing the 2025 Hong Kong Sevens to the fullest. Grab your tickets, plan your outfits, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend.

Where is the Hong Kong Sevens 2025 being held?

The 2025 Hong Kong Sevens will take place – for the first time – at the spanking new Kai Tak Sports Park’s main stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 and a retractable roof. Right alongside is a buzzing fan village with family-friendly activities, food stalls, and live match screenings.

Who is playing in the Hong Kong Sevens 2025?

Thirty teams will compete this year. The women’s teams feature New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Spain, and the USA.

The men’s teams include powerhouses like New Zealand, Fiji, Australia, France, Great Britain, South Africa, and Ireland, alongside Argentina, Kenya, Spain, Uruguay, and the USA.

In the Melrose Claymores competition – an invitational sub-tournament first introduced last year for developing squads – the Hong Kong women’s team will face Kazakhstan and Thailand, while the Hong Kong men’s squad take on mainland China and Japan

For the complete weekend schedule, click here.

This year, the Hong Kong men’s squad take on mainland China and Japan in the Melrose Claymores competition – Photo by Rayman Cheuk Wai-man

How do I get to Kai Tak Sports Park?

If you’re arriving on the ferry from Macao, head down to the Sheung Wan MTR station located below the Ferry Terminal. From there, you’ll need to make a change at Admiralty before you can get on the Tuen Ma Line at Hung Hom. From Hung Hom, ride the Tuen Ma Line to reach Kai Tak or Sung Wong Toi stations.

The time spent on the train is less than half an hour and the venue is conveniently located a ten-minute walk from either Sun Wong Toi or Kai Tak.

Over 60 local bus routes also serve the stadium area. For real-time bus information and route details, download the Kai Tak Sports Park Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play.

Getting off the Macao bus at Hong Kong Port? Take local bus B5 to Sunny Bay and then switch to the Tuen Ma Line. You could also take a taxi to the stadium, but the approximately 30-minute ride isn’t cheap.

For a comprehensive overview of transport options, click here.

How much are the tickets and where can I get them?

Three-day passes are available for HK$1,950 for adults and HK$950 for children aged 3 to 12. Single-day tickets are also offered: Friday tickets are HK$500 for adults and HK$300 for children, while Saturday and Sunday tickets are HK$1,200 for adults and HK$600 for children.

Purchase your tickets on the Sevens website. They will be delivered electronically via an app that you will also need to download.

Indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs top the musical bill at this year’s Hong Kong Sevens – Photo by Christian Bertrand

What entertainment is planned for this year?

This year’s entertainment lineup is stellar! Catch Cantopop sensation RubberBand on opening day, followed by “Freed From Desire” Italian diva Gala and Ibiza legend DJ Pete Tong on the second day. English indie rock giants Kaiser Chiefs will close out the event on the final day.

If you want to stretch your legs, check out the family-friendly fan village, with its comfortable beanbag seating, 30-plus food and drink stalls (including Asia’s longest bar, the Champion Bar) and on-screen live action.

A dedicated Kids Zone with giant inflatables ensures fun for younger attendees. Fans can also engage in interactive activities hosted by partners like HSBC and Cathay, and browse the merchandise store for official Hong Kong Sevens gear.

The fan village is open daily from the start of play until 11 pm.

Can I stay overnight near the stadium?

Yes. The Dorsett Kai Tak is an excellent choice – assuming you can get in at this late stage. Located right beside the sports park, it boasts stylish rooms, a rooftop bar with an infinity pool, and a unique all-day dining restaurant serving a fusion of Spanish and Sichuan cuisine.

If you’re seeking more budget-friendly accommodation, consider Harbour Plaza 8 Degrees. Just an 11-minute walk from the stadium, this hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and the popular Café 8 Degrees buffet restaurant. They also have quadruple rooms, ideal for families or groups of friends traveling together.

What are my after-party options?

While East Kowloon is not a hub for late-night entertainment, you’ll find plenty of action in Tsim Sha Tsui (“TST” as the locals call it), a quick 10 to 15-minute drive away.

TST is packed with diverse bars and music venues to keep the Sevens party going. Ashley Road is a popular choice, lined with laid-back watering holes and the iconic Ned Kelly’s Last Stand, a long-standing, spit-and-sawdust jazz dive.

Knutsford Terrace is another great option, offering a variety of bars and eateries. For transport, the MTR is convenient, or you can easily find an Uber or taxi.