Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Greater Bay Area

Guangdong, Macao, Shenzhen and Hong Kong sign tax cooperation deal

The agreement will intensify the coordination of tax administration and services in the Greater Bay Area, officials say
  • The deal was signed yesterday during the three-day Belt & Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum in Hong Kong

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Sep 2024
Guangdong, Macao, Shenzhen and Hong Kong sign tax cooperation deal
Guangdong, Macao, Shenzhen and Hong Kong sign tax cooperation deal
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee (back row, right), looks on as officials from Guangdong, Macao, Shenzhen and Hong Kong sign a memorandum of understanding on tax co-operation – Photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Government website

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 25 Sep 2024, 8:37 am

Finance officials from Guangdong, Macao, Shenzhen and Hong Kong have signed a memorandum of understanding on tax cooperation within the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

According to a Hong Kong government statement, the deal was inked Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Belt & Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum.

The agreement will promote the coordination of tax administration and services in the GBA, officials say, with the aim of creating a more favourable business environment. 

[See more: Hong Kong wants to be removed from Portugal’s list of tax havens]

According to a statement from Macao’s Financial Services Bureau, cited by TDM, the memorandum will also enable the signatories to strengthen information exchange as well as collaborate on training.

The deal will see the establishment of regular meetings and a liaison system between the four jurisdictions, TDM reported.

Held in Hong Kong, the three-day Belt & Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum gathered more than 400 tax officials, tax experts, as well as representatives from international organisations, academic institutions and enterprises from different countries and regions to discuss emerging tax issues and exchange tax administration experiences.

UPDATED: 25 Sep 2024, 8:37 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend