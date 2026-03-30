Great Bay University to admit first Hong Kong, Macao students this year

The Great Bay University (GBU) in Dongguan will admit its inaugural group of undergraduate students from Hong Kong and Macao this year, according to multiple media reports.

During an information session and open day event on Saturday, GBU representatives discussed the public institution’s plans to expand enrolments beyond Guangdong province.

Last August, the university welcomed its first cohort of undergraduate students who were all based in Guangdong. This year, GBU said it would take in around 190 undergraduate students, including 10 from the SARs, 120 from Guangdong, 15 from Guangxi, 15 from Hunan, 15 from Hubei and 15 from Henan.

All enrolled students are required to have selected physics and chemistry as their gaokao elective subjects and will be admitted under the umbrella discipline of computer science and technology. During the students’ first year, no distinctions will be made between majors.

In year two, undergraduates can choose from 11 subjects, including applied mathematics, physics, materials science and engineering, future robotics and AI.

[See more: Chinese University’s new Shenzhen hub aims to boost GBA tech power]

GBU academic representative Li Xiaoming said the first year was designed to allow students to find their interest, understand the school and explore which areas are a good fit for them.

Inaugurated on 6 December 2025, GBU is aiming to become a talent incubator in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), nurturing professionals in fields such as science and engineering. The university currently comprises four schools – School of Physical Sciences, School of Science, School of Information Technology and Computing and Faculty of Advanced Engineering.

The university consists of two campuses, one in Songshan Lake, which covers an area of 247,000 square metres, and another in Binhaiwan Bay, which will span 750,000 square metres and open in stages, with the first phase scheduled to begin operation this year.

To bolster its capacity, GBU has been collaborating with a number of renowned Chinese schools, including Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen University and Guangzhou University.

GBU operates within proximity of a range of leading Chinese tech companies such as Huawei, vivo and OPPO, as well as facilities such as the Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory.