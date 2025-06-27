Great Bay University is about to enrol its first students

A new science and technology-focused university in Guangdong Province will enrol its first 80 undergraduate students this year, according to multiple media outlets, citing an announcement from the university.

Great Bay University (GBU), located in the city of Dongguan, is set to be a publicly-funded research university dedicated to future technological advances and industrial upgrades, as well as social progress.

GBU will initially offer majors in mathematics and applied mathematics; physics; materials science and engineering; computer science and technology; and industrial engineering. Eventually, it plans to expand into artificial intelligence, intelligent computing, future robotics, communication engineering, and optoelectronic information.

The university will have two campuses in Dongguan: one of 17 hectares at Songshan Lake, and a 140-hectare campus at Binhaiwan Bay (expected to be completed in 2026). Its faculty members have reportedly been hired from universities and research institutions in nearly 30 countries and regions.

GBU was one of 10 newly approved universities announced by the central government earlier this month and is a key initiative under the Outline Development Plan for the Greater Bay Area.

It will be led by the former vice-president of Peking University, Tian Gang.