Chinese University’s new Shenzhen hub aims to boost GBA tech power

A new cross-border technology transfer centre was officially opened in the Qianhai area of Shenzhen on Tuesday. According to the China Daily, its main objective is to assist the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in converting its leading academic research into commercially viable industrial capabilities throughout the Greater Bay Area (GBA) market.

This initiative strongly supports a critical focus in the draft outline of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), which was a major topic at this year’s Two Sessions. The plan stresses the vital importance of cultivating new “quality productive forces” to fuel the nation’s economic progress and enhance scientific innovation integration between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

The Qianhai centre marks a significant expansion of CUHK’s presence in Shenzhen and is set to facilitate the execution of cutting-edge research and innovation programmes in the GBA.

The first slate of projects introduced includes artificial intelligence, healthcare, and cultural creativity. Specifically, several initiatives are capitalising on CUHK’s expertise in medical technology, using AI and robotics to manage speech and language disorders, improve services for the elderly, and elevate surgical standards.

Officiating the launch, CUHK President Dennis Lo Yuk-ming commented that the mainland’s increasing emphasis on original scientific innovation, combined with industrial integration, has established a fresh direction for science and technology cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

The centre will work closely with other CUHK organisations in Shenzhen, leveraging Qianhai’s local resources to speed up the market entry of advanced technologies. It will also back youth entrepreneurship, notably through efforts in intellectual property protection.