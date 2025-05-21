The University of Macao (UMAC) is running its 39th Portuguese language learning summer programme from 10 to 30 July, open to those who are aged 15 or above.

There will be classes on listening, speaking, reading and writing skills, as well as themed workshops on Portuguese culture. In the evenings, students can attend clubs in music, dance, poetry and gastronomy. All textbooks and supplementary materials will be provided.

The language courses will be offered at four different levels according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Language (CEFR): Basic (A1), Elementary (A2), Intermediate (B1 to B2), and Advanced (B2 to C1). Based on placement test results, students will be entered in the level most suitable for them.

All courses will run from 9 am to 1 pm, with a total of 60 study hours.

For local students or university students in Macao, the fee is 3,000 patacas, while the cost for international students is 7,000 patacas which also includes accommodation and food vouchers.

The language summer programme is part of the university’s key initiative to nurture bilingual talent. The application deadline is 20 June and interested applicants can apply on the university website.