MUST launches Sino-Portuguese fashion exhibition

The Sino-Portuguese fashion exhibition Oriental Portuguese Elegance – China Fashion Aesthetics was officially launched by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) yesterday.

This free exhibition showcases over 200 items that display a unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese culture, and traditional craftsmanship and modern design. These items include clothing, jewellery, metalwork, ceramics and lacquerware.

The exhibition is a joint showcase and cultural exchange between art school students and teachers from Macao, Hong Kong and the mainland. The aim is to deepen understanding of Chinese culture and its encounters with Portuguese culture.

The works come from nine major national art schools, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Tsinghua University (Academy of Fine Arts), China Academy of Art, Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts, Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, Hubei Academy of Fine Arts, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts, and Xi’an Academy of Fine Arts.

Works by international artists from the United States, Germany and other countries are also displayed.

The exhibition was first held in Fujian towards the end of last year. The current exhibition will run until 15 June, and will be exhibited in Shandong in July.