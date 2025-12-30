UTM to host 2026 Open Day at Taipa campus on Sunday

The Macao University of Tourism (known by its Portuguese abbreviation UTM) will hold its 2026 Open Day this Sunday, 4 January, from 2 pm to 6 pm at its Taipa campus, giving prospective students and the general public an opportunity to learn more about its academic programmes and campus facilities, according to a statement.

The events will kick off with an opening ceremony at 2 pm. Information booths providing details on bachelors and post-graduate degree programmes and admissions will be available, along with a number of thematic lectures and sessions where current students and faculty members will share insights.

A range of interactive workshops will be offered throughout the afternoon, giving participants the chance to bake desserts, brew coffee, dabble in tea art, experience table service, and learn basic financial planning. Game booths and lucky draws have also been planned for the Open Day.

Meanwhile, student ambassadors will lead guided campus tours, taking visitors through teaching and training facilities including the Heritage Documentation Lab, iRetail Lab and Yiu Tung Building.

For those who cannot attend in person, UTM’s Open Day will be live-streamed on the university’s official Xiaohongshu account. More information can be found here.

UTM changed its name from the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies to the Macao University of Tourism in April 2024, to better reflect its quality of instruction. It was deemed the 13th best place in the world to study hospitality and leisure management by QS World University Rankings in 2025.

UTM currently has two campuses – its original premises in Mong Há, including its Michelin-recognised Educational Restaurant – and a second in Taipa. This academic year saw its largest ever intake of new students: about 1,000 hailing from Macao, the mainland and other countries and regions.