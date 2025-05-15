The Cultural Affairs Bureau has announced the second “Book for Book” swap meets from May to November in Macao and Taipa to promote reading in the city.

As part of May’s Reading Month, there will be book swaps at the leisure area in Praça das Orquideas from 17 to 18 May and at the Areia Preta Urban Park from 24 to 25 May from 12 to 6 pm.

Those who are interested can bring along books that comply with the rules to swap, and exchange an equal number of books of their choice. However, there is a limit of 20 books per person.

Magazines, outdated books and books in poor condition will not be accepted.

Later book swaps will be at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (26 to 27 July), the Leisure Area at Lok Yeung Fa Yuen Building in Fai Chi Kei (27 to 28 September) and the open space adjacent to Flower City in Taipa (22 to 23 November).

The first “Book for Book” campaign took place last year between May and December and proved to be popular with the public.