Meteorologists say a tropical cyclone signal no. 1 is possible in the next 48 hours

Tropical cyclone signal no. 1 could be hoisted at some point between tomorrow afternoon and Friday morning, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The bureau says tropical cyclone Trami, which is currently located to the east of the Philippines and moving westwards, will come within 800 kilometres of Macao in the next 48 hours as it heads in the direction of Hainan Island.

A no. 1 signal means that a cyclone, though some way off, may affect Macao and that residents should take preliminary precautions, such as clearing drains and securing vessels.

Meteorologists add that winds will be strengthening by the end of this week under the combined influence of Trami and the northeast monsoon, and advise members of the public to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Meanwhile, a strong monsoon signal is in force in Macao. This means that strong winds with gusts could affect traffic safety on the city’s bridges. Motorcyclists should travel between the Macao peninsula and Taipa through motorcycle lanes on the Sai Van Bridge or the Macau Bridge, the SMG says.

The windy weather will bring cooler weather to Macao in the coming days, with the mercury expected to dip to a minimum of 20°C early next week.