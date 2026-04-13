Maisy Ho, daughter of Macao casino tycoon Stanley Ho, has passed away at 60

Maisy Ho Chiu-ha, the daughter of the late Macao gaming magnate Stanley Ho and an executive director of Shun Tak Holdings, has passed away at age 60.

In a statement cited by media outlets yesterday, her siblings, Pansy Ho, Daisy Ho, Josie Ho and Lawrence Ho, stated that “we regretfully share that our beloved sister Maisy Ho passed away peacefully on April 12, 2026, surrounded by family.”

“We appreciate your condolences and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the document added.

No cause of death was listed in the obituary, although an exclusive report by Sing Tao Daily claims that Ho had been battling breast cancer for many years and had been hospitalised in the Hong Kong Sanitorium and Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after the disease reemerged.

Ho was the third daughter of Stanley Ho and his second wife, Lucina Azul Laam Jean Ying, and was once described by her father as the daughter who was “most helpful.” Stanley Ho would end up fathering 17 children.

According to public information, Ho graduated from Pepperdine University, USA, with a dual bachelor’s degree in Telecommunication and Psychology.

A Shun Tak Holdings biography indicates that she entered the family firm in 1996 and served in the role of executive director from 2001 onwards.

As part of her role, Ho was in charge of the planning and operations of Shun Tak’s property management branch, along with its retail and merchandising sectors. She also took the lead in overseeing the company’s mainland Chinese property development projects.

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Over the course of her career, Ho took on various other positions, becoming a member of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority in December 2021, a member of the University of Hong Kong Court in January 2024, and a member of Hong Kong’s Advisory Committee on Arts Development in January 2025.

Ho also received the Bronze Bauhinia Star from the Hong Kong government on 1 July 2016, and was made a Justice of the Peace on 1 July 2024.

The businesswoman was also an active part of Macao society, serving as the standing committee member and deputy chief of Ladies Committee of the Macao Chamber of Commerce and the executive vice president of the Property Management Business Association Macao.

Ho was known for her philanthropic work as well, helping her family and Shun Tak Holdings to donate HK$10 million to those impacted by last year’s Tai Po fire.

Last November, Ho made a public appearance in a video urging Hong Kong residents to participate in the legislative election on 7 December.

In the wake of Ho’s passing, various high-profile individuals have paid tribute to her. Henry Fan-Hung-ling, the chairman of the Hospital Authority, expressed “profound sorrow” over the death of “a distinguished figure in the business community” who “demonstrated great enthusiasm for public services.”

Hong Kong’s secretary for health, Lo Chung-mau highlighted Ho’s “insightful and valuable advice on public healthcare services.”

Meanwhile, legislator, Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong said Ho, whom he had known for many years, had been like a sister to him, describing her passing “as a major loss to Hong Kong’s community.”

To mark Ho’s passing, the websites of her family business, Shun Tak Holdings, SJM Holdings and SJM Resorts have been converted to grayscale.