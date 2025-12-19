Mild weather forecast for Macao in the lead-up to Christmas

Macao can expect a warm run-up to Christmas, according to reports from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

Forecasters say that maximum temperatures will reach as high as 25°C on Saturday – which is SAR Establishment Day and a public holiday.

The mild weather will persist through the Winter Solstice holiday on Sunday until Christmas Eve next Wednesday, owing to a moderation of the northeast monsoon.

However, as the monsoon replenishes, temperatures along the China coast are expected to fall appreciably during Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Similar weather is expected in Macao’s near neighbour Hong Kong, where the local observatory says minimum temperatures will fall to 17°C and 15°C on Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively.

The SMG has forecast that winter 2025-26 will be normal to slightly warmer than average, with rainfall expected to be normal to below average.