Government clarifies exceptions to Macao’s new Wealth Partaking Scheme rule

Macao residents living abroad or on the mainland who did not initially meet the new eligibility requirements for the 2025 Wealth Partaking Scheme have a chance to apply for a reassessment, so long as one of eight relevant conditions applies to them, according to an announcement from the Government Information Bureau.

The eight conditions outline acceptable reasons under which a person’s absence from Macao can be given an administrative exemption. If, following the exemption, an applicant is deemed to meet the new 183-day residency requirement, they will receive the financial disbursement.

The following eight circumstances may qualify as grounds for meeting the 183-day presence requirement, announced at the end of May:

Attendance at accredited tertiary education courses outside of Macao

Hospitalisation outside of Macao

Residence in mainland China and being aged 65 or above; or being aged under 65 and residing there for health reasons

Working abroad for an employer registered with the Macao Social Security Fund

Employment abroad to support family members residing in Macao

Performance of public service duties

Study, residence or work in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

Employment in mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area

The reassessment period opens on 18 June and ends 31 December 2028. Residents have numerous ways to apply, including through their Macao One Account, the Wealth Partaking Scheme website, by mail or through one of five Integrated Services Centres in the city. More information is available here.

Intended as a means for the government to share Macao’s gaming revenues with residents, the Wealth Partaking Scheme has distributed more than 92.1 billion patacas since its initiation in 2008. Approximately 748,000 residents benefited from the cash handout scheme last year.

Current payment amounts are set at 10,000 patacas and 6,000 patacas for permanent residents and non-permanent residents respectively.