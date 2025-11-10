Typhoon signal no. 1 raised but ‘relatively low’ chance of a higher signal, SMG says

Typhoon signal no. 1 is in force, meaning that a tropical cyclone has come within 800 kilometres of Macao, with the potential to affect the city.

According to a bulletin issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), at 2 pm Typhoon Fung-wong was estimated to be about 770 kilometres southeast of the SAR.

It is forecast to move north-northwest at around 15km/h towards the northeastern part of the South China Sea.

The storm is expected to be closest to Macao tomorrow night, passing approximately 500 kilometres to the southeast. Strong winds are expected in Macao on Tuesday and early Wednesday, with force 5 to 6 winds and gusts, the SMG says.

At present, the change of a no. 3 signal has been determined as “relatively low to medium” by local forecasters, and the possibility of a blue storm surge warning rated as “low.” However the SMG says that “there is still uncertainty” regarding Fung-wong’s “turning point and intensity,” and that it is “closely monitoring its development.”

Under the influence of the northeast monsoon, the chance of rainfall is expected to be low in the coming days, with a slight drop in temperature. The minimum temperature will drop to around 18°C on Thursday.