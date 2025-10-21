Higher typhoon signals unlikely as Fengshen keeps its distance from Macao

Typhoon signal no. 3 is in force in Macao this morning as severe tropical storm Fengshen skirts the territory to the south.

At 8 am, Fengshen was estimated to be about 460 kilometres south-southwest of Macao and forecast to move southwest at around 12 km/h across the central part of the South China Sea.

Meteorologists advise that under the combined influence of the northeast monsoon, winds in Macao are expected to register force 6 to 7 with gusts and that the no. 3 will remain in force throughout the morning. The chance of a higher signal is low.

Infant, primary and special education classes are suspended today.

Forecasters say that storm surges are expected to be minor, due to the mitigating effect of the prevailing northeast winds. However, under the astronomical tide minor flooding is expected in low-lying areas of the Inner Harbour during high tide this evening.

In neighbouring Hong Kong, the local observatory says it will keep the no. 3 signal hoisted until 6 pm today

Meanwhile, rain is expected today and tomorrow in Macao, along with appreciably cooler weather, with the minimum temperature dropping to around 17°C.

The outlook will become sunnier toward the weekend, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 28°C.