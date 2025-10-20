No. 3 signal to be raised tonight as tropical cyclone Fengshen comes closer to Macao

Typhoon signal no. 3 will be hoisted between 6 pm and 8 pm tonight, according to Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. The advisory comes as tropical cyclone Fengshen edges closer to Macao.

Forecasters say that Fengshen will be at its closest to the SAR early tomorrow morning, skirting around 400 kilometres to the south. Winds in Macao are expected to strengthen, reaching force 8 on the city’s bridges.

There is a “relatively low to medium” chance of a no. 8 signal between midnight tonight and tomorrow morning.

The bureau warns that with the current astronomical high tide, “minor” flooding is expected in low-lying areas of the Inner Harbour during high tide periods tonight and tomorrow evening.

However, the chance of a blue storm surge warning – indicating that flooding of up to 50 centimetres above street level could occur – being issued is low.

The combination of a Fengshen and a northeast monsoon is expected to create wetter, cooler conditions locally. Rain is expected tomorrow and Wednesday, along with a minimum temperature of 18°C.

In the meantime, a strong monsoon warning is in force. Significant winds with gusts are affecting the sea bridges. Road users are advised to pay attention to traffic safety. Motorcyclists should travel between Macao Peninsula and Taipa Island through motorcycle lanes on Sai Van Bridge or Macau Bridge.