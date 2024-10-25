Typhoon signal no. 1 has been issued, with Trami moving closer to Macao

Typhoon signal no. 1 was raised in Macao early this morning as Severe Tropical Storm Trami edged closer to the city.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, at 6 am Trami was estimated to be about 800 kilometres southeast of Macau and was forecast to move west-northwest towards Hainan Island.

Under the combined effects of Trami and the northeast monsoon, strong local winds are expected today, intensifying in the afternoon and evening, with increasing cloud and the possibility of rain.

Meteorologists will assess the possibility of issuing typhoon signal number 3 as the storm comes closer, with Trami expected to pass within 500 kilometres south of Macao on Saturday. However, they caution that “the track of Trami remains uncertain early next week, with a possibility of lingering in the central South China Sea.”

A no. 1 signal means that a cyclone, though some way off, may affect Macao and that residents should take preliminary precautions, such as clearing drains and securing vessels.

A no. 3 signal means that Under the influence of a tropical cyclone, winds with sustained speed of 41 to 62 kilometres an hour are expected or blowing and that gusts may exceed 110 kilometres an hour. Vessels should be safely moored, drivers should proceed with caution, and householders should complete storm preparations and secure all loose fixtures.