Get set for a wet and thundery weekend, meteorologists warn

Macao is expected to face warm and wet weather conditions over the coming days, with showers and thunderstorms forecasted on Saturday. That’s according to a dispatch released yesterday by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The local forecaster noted that Macao’s weather will be humid and foggy in the latter parts of this week, due to the effects of a maritime airstream on the coast of Guangdong province. Intermittent showers are also expected to occur, with the city’s temperature gradually rising, hitting a high of around 27ºC during the daytime.

Residents and motorists are advised to be cautious, as the weather conditions will result in reduced visibility and wet surfaces. The humidity level around the coast of the Pearl River Delta could hit more than 95 percent in the morning and at night.

[See more: Macao could be hit by up to 8 typhoons this year, says local forecaster]

As for Saturday, the SMG predicts slightly cooler temperatures (18ºC and 25ºC) and poor weather conditions, including thunderstorms, strong winds and showers, due to the passage of a front through the coast of Guangdong. Skies are expected to clear up next week.

The SMG noted earlier that precipitation is expected to be normal during this year’s rainy season (from April and September). However, the forecaster stated that Macao may be hit with as many as eight typhoons between June and October.

Macao has also been impacted by scorching temperatures that resulted in a number of heat records being broken. Man-made climate change has been listed as the cause of such extreme weather phenomena.