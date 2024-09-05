Signal no. 8 issued as Super Typhoon Yagi edges closer to Macao

A no. 8 typhoon signal is now in effect, meaning that winds with sustained speeds of 63 to 117 kilometres per hour are blowing in Macao and gusts may exceed 180 kilometres per hour. The signal was issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau at 10 pm.

As of 10 pm, Super Typhoon Yagi was situated 320 kilometres from Macao and moving in a West-northwest direction toward Hainan Island and the Leizhou Peninsula, where it is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Saturday. The storm, which some are calling the biggest to hit China in a decade, is expected to pass within 300 kilometres of Macao on Friday morning.

Members of the public are asked to lock doors and windows, strengthen exposed glass panes, and stay indoors as far as possible.

A blue storm surge warning is also in effect, meaning that low-lying areas of Macao, such as Porto Interior, could see flooding up to 50 centimetres above road level. There is a possibility that a yellow storm surge warning – indicating potential flooding of up to a metre in depth – will be issued later.

Non-essential medical services, ferry services, public transport, and the operation of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge have all been suspended.

The authorities have opened four emergency shelters at Ilha Verde Refuge Centre; the Workers Stadium; the Taipa branch of the Taipa and Coloane Social Service Centre; and the Academy of the Public Security Forces.

Multiple flights at the airport have been cancelled. Intending travellers are urged to call the airport hotline on 2886 1111, or contact their respective airlines, prior to heading to the airport.

Real time flight information can also be viewed at macau-airport.com.

Visitors with queries about the typhoon can call the Macao Government Tourism Office’s 24-hour hotline at 2833 3000.