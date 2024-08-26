Single-day border crossing record smashed again

Macao logged a recorded number of journeys in and out of the territory on 24 August, registering 753,580 border crossings according to official figures.

The total is a more than 5 percent increase on the previous record of 717,457 logged on August 10.

Of the border crossings made on 24 August, 166,461 were inbound visitors, figures show. They made up 44.54 percent of the total number of arrivals.

More than half of the crossings (399,580) were made via the Barrier Gate checkpoint – the highest single-day figure for that checkpoint since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said that a total of 88,517 arrivals and departures were made via the Hengqin checkpoint, accounting for 11.75 percent of the total, and the highest single-day figure recorded there.

There were 92,802 arrivals and departures made via the bridge (or 12.31 percent of the total) and 113,073 arrivals and departures made via the Qingmao checkpoint (15 percent of the total).

According to a Public Security Police statement cited in local media, checkpoints are expected to remain busy in the coming days.

Police said they would work closely with the Macau Customs Service, Zhuhai Customs and the Hong Kong Immigration Department to predict peak crowd flow and open more immigration counters and customs stations as required.