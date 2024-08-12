Single-day border crossings record broken, again

Macao has re-broken its single-day post-pandemic border crossing record, just one week after setting the previous new record of 717,000 crossings, TDM reports.

On 3 August, a Saturday, a combined 717,197 people entered and exited Macao – breaking previous post-pandemic records.

One week later, on 10 August, that number was exceeded by 260 people – amounting to a new high of 717,457 border crossings in one day, according to the Public Security Police Force.

The figure included workers on their commutes as well as travellers. Fifty-three percent of crossings took place at the Border Gate, connecting Macao with Zhuhai.

The Public Security Police Force said it would continue to monitor the situation, opening more immigration channels and deploying more officers when necessary.

Average daily visitor arrivals (not including departures) for the SAR currently sit at 93,116, up 36 percent when compared with the same period in 2023 and representing an almost 83 percent recovery on 2019’s pre-Covid figure.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has set a target of 33 million visitors for 2024 (84 percent of the figure from 2019). The office is aiming to attract two million overseas visitors.