Some 20 million people have used the Hengqin checkpoint so far this year 

Public Security Police (PSP) figures show that crossings made at the Hengqin checkpoint reached the 20-million benchmark as of 10 pm yesterday.

The total, cited in local media reports, represents a roughly 19 percent increase over the 16.78 million crossings that were recorded for all of 2023, and is more than double the 9.75 million entries and exits that took place at the former Cotai Frontier Post over the course of pre-pandemic 2019.

Between January and October, Macao residents accounted for approximately 23 percent of crossings. Visitors and non-local tertiary level students made up roughly 38 percent and 18 percent of the total respectively, while around 21 percent of crossings originated from foreign workers.

Some 71 percent of the traffic was pedestrian. On-board passengers and motorists accounted for 5 percent and 24 percent of the total.

The imminent opening of the Hengqin Line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system is meanwhile expected to further boost border crossings by providing visitors with an easy way to travel to the checkpoint.

According to a statement issued by the LRT yesterday, the 2.2-kilometre Hengqin Line is due to start operations this year, running between Hengqin Station and Lotus Station, where users can transfer to the Taipa Line.

In an effort to further improve the infrastructure at the Hengqin checkpoint, the Macao government has been revamping the transport concourse on the second floor of the facility’s Macao side. In an announcement yesterday, it revealed the additions are due to open this Friday, increasing the number of pick-up and drop-off zones, taxi stands, shuttle bus bays and boarding areas for coaches.

The increasing number of people crossing between Macao and Hengqin reflects the growing ties between the two locations. Data from earlier this year, for example, showed that there were over 20,000 people from Macao living on the island, which is administratively part of the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.