Macao authorities issue urgent alert over contaminated Nestlé baby formula

A joint public health alert concerning several batches of Nestlé and Wyeth Nutrition infant formula was issued yesterday by Macao’s Pharmaceutical Supervision and Administration Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (respectively known as the ISAF and IAM after their Portuguese initials). The products are suspected to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a type of bacteria known to cause food poisoning, including symptoms such as diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

The two bureaus stated that they were informed that specific batches of Nestlé NAN and Wyeth Nutrition infant formula are potentially tainted with the bacteria, prompting an immediate local market recall. Both authorities expressed serious concern.

This joint intervention came shortly after Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety on Tuesday advised the public to stop consuming certain powdered infant and young children formulas made by Nestlé.

Hong Kong officials said that Bacillus cereus is commonly present in the environment, and unhygienic storage or processing can facilitate its growth. Some strains of the bacteria produce cereulide, a heat-stable toxin. Consuming food with an excess of Bacillus cereus or its toxins can lead to gastrointestinal issues.

In Macao, the ISAF and IAM yesterday issued food alerts to the local food industry. The joint statement demanded the removal and recall of the affected batches and an immediate stop to the sale of related products. Inspectors have been dispatched to conduct market checks and major importers have been contacted. The bureaus confirmed that some of the implicated products had been imported by local suppliers and pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely.

Nestlé has initiated a global recall of some baby formula products due to concerns they may contain cereulide. While there have been no verified reports of illness connected to the products, the company said it was conducting the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company emphasised that all other Nestlé products and batches not included in the recall are entirely safe for consumption. Nestlé also offered a full refund to customers and attributed the issue to an ingredient supplied by one of its vendors.

A full list of the affected products can be seen here.