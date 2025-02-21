An extension to Qingmao Port on the East Line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) looks one step closer after Raymond Tam, the secretary for transport and public works, revealed the link was deemed “feasible” by a preliminary study.

During a Legislative Assembly session reported by local media yesterday, Tam said that the cost and construction period for the project had not been determined, as the study was ongoing.

The secretary mentioned that the project would connect the East Line’s Border Gate station with the Qingmao crossing via an underground tunnel, but would be challenging due to the complexity of the terrain.

Tam also revealed that the East Line was roughly 30 percent complete. The 7.7-kilometre route will consist of six stations that run between the Border Gate and the reclaimed islands referred to on planners’ maps as Urban Zones A and E, with tunnelling work scheduled to begin in the first quarter of this year.

Construction of the East Line is not expected to be completed by 2028, with the route due to open the following year.

A West Line, which could connect major districts such as Fai Chi Kei, Red Market, Praia Manduco and Barra by rail, is also on the table. The secretary noted that a future Qingmao LRT station would be “very important” in terms of setting up the conditions needed to bring such a line into fruition.