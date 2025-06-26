Internet usage has reached saturation among SAR residents aged 18 to 40, according to the Internet Usage Trends In Macau 2025 survey released yesterday by the Macau Association For Internet Research (MAIR).

The comprehensive study, designed by MAIR and carried out by E-Research-Solutions between March and April, involved 1,213 telephone interviews with Macao residents ranging from six to 84 years old.

Overall, the survey indicates that 93 percent of local residents are now internet users, marking a four percent increase compared to pre-pandemic figures. Smartphone adoption similarly rose by four percent to reach 91 per cent.

Furthermore, the study reveals a substantial increase in adult internet users’ engagement with e-government services, with the utilisation rate soaring from 43 percent in 2017 to 81 percent in 2025.

Satisfaction with these services was reported at 7.3 out of 10. Online shopping has also become a ubiquitous activity, with 81 percent of adult netizens now making digital purchases.

The survey noted a significant uptake in generative AI, with nearly 50 percent of respondents having adopted the technology.

Younger demographics, students, and working professionals were identified as the primary user groups, most frequently employing AI for information retrieval, research, and question-and-answer tasks on a weekly basis. DeepSeek was found to be the most widely used AI tool, followed by ChatGPT.

Mobile payment adoption has also seen rapid growth, with 89 percent of residents now using this method. This represents a 2.34-fold increase from the 38 percent adoption rate observed before the pandemic. Concurrently, the survey pointed out a 36 percent decline in residents’ security concerns regarding mobile payments compared to pre-pandemic levels.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.