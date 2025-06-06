Macao’s greenhouse gas emissions rose by 10 percent in 2024

Macao’s estimated greenhouse gas emissions, electricity consumption and water consumption in 2024 all increased significantly compared with 2023, according to the government’s new 2024 Report on the State of Macao’s Environment.

Macao’s greenhouse gas emissions last year rose by 10 percent. The estimated emissions of various greenhouse gases increased year-on-year, mainly due to the significant increase in the number of aircraft takeoffs and landings.

Meanwhile, electricity usage jumped by 5.1 percent and water consumption increased by 5.6 percent. Officials attributed the increases to the growing economy and population, as well as the continued resumption of business activity in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of air quality, the number of days with good or ordinary air quality levels recorded at local monitoring stations showed a slight decrease compared with the previous year.

In the report, the Environmental Protection Bureau (known by the Portuguese abbreviation DSPA) also pointed out that extreme weather events in Macao were on the rise, noting that “in 2024 Macao experienced record-breaking temperatures, tropical cyclones and heavy rainfall.”

The report recommends increasing efforts to encourage public entities and public transport operators to switch to electric vehicles (EV) by providing economic incentives. Furthermore, the report suggests improving the infrastructure of EV charging to make widespread use of EVs more feasible, thereby reducing carbon emissions and improving environmental quality.