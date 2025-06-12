Macao’s family conflict mediation bill will come into force next year 

Lawmakers in Macao passed a bill yesterday that requires those involved in a family dispute to first seek resolution through the Social Welfare Bureau before taking legal action.

The legislation is set to take effect on 1 January 2026 and will cover divorce, parental custody, child support and the division of family property.

Mediators will consist of social workers assigned by the Social Welfare Bureau, with the deputy head of the Social Welfare Bureau, Tang Yuk Wa, noting at yesterday’s Legislative Assembly session that in the initial stage, the government plans to offer training to 24 social workers from the Social Welfare Bureau and between 40 to 50 social workers from community organisations who have three years of relevant work experience.

In total, around 30 family dispute mediators will be made available during the initial stage, although the government plans to gradually boost their numbers.

Earlier, lawmakers had suggested incorporating 49 Macao mediators from the Greater Bay Area Mediator Panel in the new family conflict system. The government, however, shot down this proposal, saying that most were lawyers and not engaged in work relating to the resolution of family conflicts. Cheong, however, stated that if conditions allowed, the government would consider expanding the eligibility criteria for mediators in the future.

Over the past year, Macao’s Legal Affairs Bureau has processed roughly 200 family dispute cases from the four key categories.