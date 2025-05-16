Macao residents urged to be vigilant against Covid amid a regional surge

The Health Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SSM) has called on the public to remain vigilant against Covid-19 as infection levels in neighbouring areas reach new peaks and the virus continues to circulate locally.

In a statement issued Tuesday, and cited by the Macau Post Daily, the bureau noted that Macao’s Covid-19 prevalence had been rising since late February, though it peaked in March. Case loads during the past three weeks have been fluctuating, according to laboratory data.

So far this year, Macao has recorded 111 clusters of influenza-like illnesses, 26 of which were confirmed as Covid-19 outbreaks. Most occurred in residential care homes. The Health Bureau said it has responded through its care home support mechanism by providing antiviral medication to high-risk individuals.

The currently dominant Covid strain in Macao is the XDV variant, which was very similar to strains in neighbouring regions. The SSM noted that XDV was not liable to cause particularly severe symptoms. It also confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine currently being administered in the SAR remained effective in preventing infection and serious disease from the current strain.

However, XDV is related to the highly transmissible JN.1 strain. The bureau has therefore urged residents, particularly high-risk groups such as the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and immunocompromised individuals, to take precautions and ensure they are vaccinated.

Hong Kong and Singapore’s respective health authorities both warned residents of Covid-19 surges this month, with Covid-19 related deaths reaching their highest level in about a year in Hong Kong.