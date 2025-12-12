Cooler weather is on the way for Macao, say forecasters

Weather forecasters say Macao can expect cooler temperatures next week, as a cold front sweeping across the south China coast, and a dry northeast monsoon, make their impact felt.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) says the

temperature will fall to a minimum of 13°C on Sunday, before gradually rising later in the week and reaching a maximum of 25°C next Wednesday.

The weather will be generally cloudy with sunny intervals. Rain patches are expected tomorrow and next Thursday. Winds will be east to northeasterly and gusty at times.

In neighbouring Hong Kong, the local observatory says a cold front will move across the coast of southern China later tomorrow. Winds will strengthen from the north with one or two rain patches over the region and temperatures will fall appreciably.

With the monsoon moderating midweek next week, forecasters say the weather will improve over the region.

Meanwhile, the SMG warns of strong winds prevailing over Macao today. Gusts are affecting the sea bridges and road users are advised to pay attention to traffic safety. Motorcyclists should travel between the peninsula and Taipa through motorcycle lanes on the Sai Van Bridge or Macau Bridge.