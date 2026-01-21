Macao’s braces for chilly weather as a winter monsoon arrives

Macao will face a sharp drop in mercury over the next few days, with local meteorologists expecting the temperature to fall to between 10 to 15°C tomorrow. According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), the current winter chills are caused by a winter monsoon that is impacting the city.

“The weather will remain cold with relatively dry days for the next few days,” the SMG said. “Daytime temperatures will gradually rise, but it will remain cool in the mornings and evenings.”

Residents are already feeling the chilly climate, with the forecaster’s measuring station in Mount Fortress recording a temperature of 12.8°C at 11:15 am today. Readings across other stations were similarly low, with stations located in Taipa Grande, Barra and Ka-Hó recording temperatures of 13.1°C, 13.3°C and 13.4°C.

Despite this, Macao’s weather is expected to gradually rise again by early next week. The current 7-day forecast indicates a temperature between 17 and 21°C next Monday.

In response to the current winter conditions, the SMG has issued a yellow cold weather alert. It advised the public, particularly vulnerable individuals such as seniors, children and chronic illness sufferers, to stay warm.

The Social Welfare Bureau also opened its winter shelter in Ilha Verde to the public yesterday. The shelter opens from 6 pm to 8 am the next day, and will remain in operation until the temperature warms up again. During this time, users can access the facility’s blankets, food and drinks.

One senior resident who spoke to TDM described the current weather pattern as “troublesome” as “the weather keeps changing between very hot and very cold.” Meanwhile, a local food stall owner expressed hopes that the cold climate would give a slight boost to his business, although he added that many residents preferred to shop in mainland China.

Elsewhere in China, the mercury has also fallen considerably. The Hong Kong Observatory forecasts a minimum temperature of 11 to 12 degrees in the city’s urban areas over the next few days, with the reading set to be even lower in the New Territories.

Similarly, CCTV noted yesterday that multiple parts of the country were facing their coldest temperatures since the start of this winter. The media outlet noted that southern China would begin to see a rise in temperature from tomorrow, while northern China’s low mercury would persist due to the ongoing impact of a cold front.