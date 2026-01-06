Cold weather alert issued as Macao braces for chilly days ahead

An Amarelo or yellow cold weather alert is in force over Macao, with minimum temperatures of 10°C expected today according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG). As of 8 am, temperatures recorded at each of Macao’s 10 monitoring stations stood at 12°C or below.

The colder temperatures are likely to intensify in the coming days, meteorologists warn, with minimums of 9°C on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather will warm slightly toward the weekend, with a range of 13°C to 21°C expected on Sunday.

The cold snap is the result of the winter monsoon, which will be bringing persistently chilly mornings to the coast of Guangdong in the coming week. Overall, the weather will be fine and very dry with a large temperature variation between daytimes and evenings.

A replenishment of the monsoon is expected to bring additional cold weather to southern China in the middle of next week.

Fans of colder weather are advised to enjoy it while they can. A report issued recently by the SMG, surveying 2025’s weather, found that temperatures continue to trend upward, with 2025 among the city’s five hottest years since 1952.

The number of cold days last year fell sharply to just 27 the SMG said – 12.1 fewer cold days than the climatic average.