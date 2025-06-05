The City University of Macau hopes to build a new campus at Seac Pai Van

The City University of Macau has lodged an application with the government to build a new campus in an undeveloped plot of land in Seac Pai Van. The project is currently undergoing a public review and consultation, according to the new planning blueprints.

The plot of land is located next to Estrada do Altinho de Ká Hó and Avenida de Ip Heng and covers an area of 10,969 square meters. When complete, the new campus will have an architectural area of 53,490 square meters.

According to the blueprints, the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSSCU) proposes that the height limit for the project is 50 meters. It also stipulates that all indoor private car parking spaces must be equipped with electric vehicle charging facilities.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSEDJ) says the university will have to pay for the construction of the new campus.

It was previously affirmed that the Foundation of City University of Macau will be fully responsible for the construction costs of the development.

The City University of Macau currently has nearly 12,000 students, offering over 40 programmes across 10 faculties. Its existing facilities, which were previously the campus of the University of Macau, are expected to be utilised by the Macao University of Tourism in the future.