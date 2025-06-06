Study reveals mental health challenges faced by the city’s casino employees

A recent study on the mental health of casino employees in the city revealed that they experience a high level of stress perception, with some reporting suffering from anxiety and depression during the two weeks prior to participating in the study.

It also found that workers who were unmarried, had a low income and engaged in shift work were at higher risk of psychological issues.

The study was conducted in 2024 by the Chinese Federation of Analytical Psychology, in collaboration with the Macau Gaming Industry Employees Home and the City University of Macau. Around 700 casino employees were surveyed.

Researchers conducted interviews with 16 employees who reported experiencing anxiety and depression within a two-week period. The study’s academic advisor Chou Wai cited factors such as work intensity, economic pressures, conflicts over time arrangements and corporate management systems as contributors to their emotional distress.

One of the researchers of the study, Ying Zhe Hua, told local broadcaster TDM that uncertainty about the future ranked among the top concerns for young employees in the industry. The imminent ending of the satellite casino transition period was also believed to be the cause of increased stress levels.

In order to alleviate the problem, Chou suggested optimising the shift scheduling system. He calls for greater government effort to promote the use of counselling services.