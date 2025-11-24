Macao’s poor air quality expected to persist today

A “moderate-bad” air quality warning is currently in force in Macao, with Air Quality Index readings reaching 120 in high-density residential areas and hitting 130 at ambient and roadside measuring stations.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese abbreviation SMG), a “moderate-bad” warning chiefly affects sensitive population groups. The elderly, the pregnant, your children and those with chronic heart or respiratory issues should “reduce to the minimum outdoor strenuous activities” and minimise exposure to areas with heavy traffic.

However, the general population is also advised to reduce time spent outdoors and exposure to sources of pollution, such as vehicle fumes. The SMG says the air quality is expected to remain bad for the remainder of the day.

Earlier this year, the Swiss-based air quality firm IQ Air’s 2024 World Air Quality Report revealed that Macao had an annual average concentration of 17.7 micrograms of harmful PM2.5 pollutants per cubic metre (µg/m³).

The level is more than three times the World Health Organisation’s recommended PM2.5 level of 5µg/m³.

Macao was also placed 52 out of 138 places in the report, making its air dirtier than other Asian cities such as Hong Kong and Singapore, which were positioned in 63rd and 94th place.