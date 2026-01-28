Anti-smoking fines soared 27 percent in Macao in 2025

The Macao Health Bureau (SSM) says anti-smoking inspectors issued fines to 5,008 individuals for illegally smoking in 2025. This figure represents an increase of 27 percent compared to the number of offences recorded in 2024, Macau Post Daily reported.

Macao anti-smoking law prohibits smoking in all indoor public venues and facilities, with the exception of authorised smoking lounges within casinos and at the airport. Smoking is also banned in several outdoor public spaces, including public parks and gardens, beaches, footbridges, pedestrian underpasses, and within 10 metres of all public bus stops. Individuals caught smoking illegally face a fixed penalty fine of 1,500 patacas (US$186).

Of the 5,008 illegal smoking cases, 1,111 occurred in casinos, 780 in restaurants and other eateries, and 414 in parks and sitting-out areas. Beyond these figures, the Health Bureau, working alongside other public entities, fined 316 travellers last year for bringing e-cigarettes into or taking them out of Macao. A further 134 offenders were fined for contravening other parts of the Tobacco Prevention and Control Law.

Under the anti-smoking legislation, the Health Bureau holds the authority to designate additional outdoor public areas as no-smoking zones. Since November 24 last year, a permanent smoking ban has been in effect for outdoor areas within 10 metres of the entrances to three schools and one crèche. Violators of this specific ban are also subject to a fine of 1,500 patacas (US$186).

The Health Bureau’s statement also covered alcohol-related offences, reporting that anti-alcohol inspectors fined 16 offenders last year for breaching the Law on the Prevention and Control of Minors’ Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages. Six of these cases involved either the sale of alcoholic drinks to minors or providing them with such drinks at public venues.

The law stipulates that anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors at public venues faces a fine of 20,000 patacas (US$2,480). The same 20,000-pataca fine is applicable to those who provide alcoholic drinks to minors at public venues for commercial purposes. Providing alcohol to minors at public venues for non-commercial purposes is also prohibited, with a more lenient fine for these violations ranging between 1,500 (US$186) and 20,000 patacas (US$2,480).